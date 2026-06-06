BIT Capital GmbH Makes New Investment in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,375,000. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 0.40% of GRAIL at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GRAIL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,082 shares of the company's stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in GRAIL by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GRAIL presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

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GRAIL Stock Down 9.9%

GRAL opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.15. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $6,165,219.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,887,613.44. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $3,078,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 371,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,531,102.72. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,545. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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