BIT Capital GmbH Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in NU by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 102,224 shares of the company's stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in NU by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340,882 shares of the company's stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NU by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NU Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here