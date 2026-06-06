BIT Capital GmbH Sells 411,001 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

BIT Capital GmbH reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 411,001 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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