BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR Shares Purchased by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMNR - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,661 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of BitMine Immersion Technologies worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

BMNR opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($128.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 14,306.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BMNR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $39.00 to $30.30 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.65.

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About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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