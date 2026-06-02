BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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