Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

VRT stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $305.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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