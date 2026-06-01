Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,400 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Leidos by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 25,505.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2,924.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after buying an additional 391,784 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 89,597 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $16,163,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $127.93 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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