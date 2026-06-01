Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $363.84 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.69 and a 1-year high of $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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