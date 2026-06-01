Black Swift Group LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,550 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said Shopify’s point-of-sale business could become a much bigger long-term growth driver than the market currently assumes, adding to gross merchandise value and profit growth over the next decade. The note reinforces the idea that Shopify’s in-store commerce and retail tools can expand beyond its core e-commerce platform.

UBS said Shopify’s point-of-sale business could become a much bigger long-term growth driver than the market currently assumes, adding to gross merchandise value and profit growth over the next decade. The note reinforces the idea that Shopify’s in-store commerce and retail tools can expand beyond its core e-commerce platform. Positive Sentiment: Shopify also benefited from a broader rebound in software names after strong results from companies like Snowflake and Okta eased fears that AI would disrupt subscription software models. That improving sentiment has helped lift investor appetite for software stocks, including SHOP.

Shopify also benefited from a broader rebound in software names after strong results from companies like Snowflake and Okta eased fears that AI would disrupt subscription software models. That improving sentiment has helped lift investor appetite for software stocks, including SHOP. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Shopify’s strong B2B momentum, with Q1 B2B gross merchandise value reportedly up 80% year over year, suggesting another avenue for enterprise growth and supporting the bullish case for the stock.

Recent coverage also highlighted Shopify’s strong B2B momentum, with Q1 B2B gross merchandise value reportedly up 80% year over year, suggesting another avenue for enterprise growth and supporting the bullish case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Reddit’s expanded Shopify integration, now generally available for merchants, could indirectly support Shopify’s ecosystem by making it easier for merchants to advertise and sell through Reddit. While this is more directly a positive for Reddit, it underscores Shopify’s role as a commerce platform connected to more marketing channels.

Reddit’s expanded Shopify integration, now generally available for merchants, could indirectly support Shopify’s ecosystem by making it easier for merchants to advertise and sell through Reddit. While this is more directly a positive for Reddit, it underscores Shopify’s role as a commerce platform connected to more marketing channels. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles pointed to AI-related merchant tools and app integrations, such as EZ Texting, which may improve Shopify’s value proposition over time but are not immediate stock-moving catalysts on their own.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $118.71 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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