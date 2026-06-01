Black Swift Group LLC Invests $988,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.56 and a fifty-two week high of $430.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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