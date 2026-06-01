Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,184,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.17 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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