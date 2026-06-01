Black Swift Group LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $255.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Article Title

Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Article Title

Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is noteworthy but not necessarily a negative signal on the business. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $300.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $57,060.77. Following the sale, the director owned 22,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,049.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,697.32. This represents a 91.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 879,413 shares of company stock worth $174,692,025 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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