Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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