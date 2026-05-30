Block, Inc. $XYZ Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Block worth $934,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,485 shares of company stock worth $3,573,346. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $75.69 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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