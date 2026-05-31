Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Block worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after buying an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after buying an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Block by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock worth $816,378,000 after buying an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Block Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE XYZ opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. HSBC raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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