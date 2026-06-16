Blue Grotto Capital LLC Purchases 25,466 Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,023 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Grupo Cibest makes up about 2.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Grupo Cibest worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,670 shares of the bank's stock valued at $196,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,986 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,697,747 shares of the bank's stock valued at $171,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,426 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong sell" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIB

Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.22). Grupo Cibest had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Cibest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Grupo Cibest's payout ratio is presently 136.11%.

Grupo Cibest Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Cibest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Cibest wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Cibest currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here