Bluebird Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.73 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Bluebird Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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