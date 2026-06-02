BNP Paribas Acquires 38,554 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 218.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,224 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Amgen were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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