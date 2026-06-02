BNP Paribas Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of BNP Paribas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BNP Paribas' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of TSM opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $380.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $192.20 and a 1-year high of $449.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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