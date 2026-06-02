BNP Paribas Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

BNP Paribas lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 273.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Adobe were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average is $283.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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