BNP Paribas Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,394 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 1.4% of BNP Paribas' holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BNP Paribas' holdings in CocaCola were worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. boosted its position in CocaCola by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 178,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

KO opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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