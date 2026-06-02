BNP Paribas Buys 21,790 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here