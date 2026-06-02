BNP Paribas Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

BNP Paribas trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 143,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Prologis were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:PLD opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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