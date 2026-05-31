BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,242,846 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $260,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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