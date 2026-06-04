BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.73. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.73 and a 52 week high of $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here