BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 31,856 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.94% of Ultra Clean worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 2.3%

UCTT stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $173,780.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,376,685.16. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,046. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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