BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,440,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $267,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.29% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after buying an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $159.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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