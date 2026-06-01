BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,825 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 377,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of AMETEK worth $104,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,584,000 after purchasing an additional 631,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,311,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $226.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $226.17 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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