BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830,409 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,905,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $208,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CP opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.89.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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