BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 482,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.43% of Insmed worth $159,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $506,625,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,535,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,226,071.20. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 156,643 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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