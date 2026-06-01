BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $127.68 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,509 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $127,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PWR opened at $710.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.57 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $647.92 and its 200-day moving average is $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here