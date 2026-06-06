BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of The Ensign Group worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average is $187.70.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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