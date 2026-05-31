BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $202.83 Million Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,456 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 437,091 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.58% of Sandisk worth $202,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,694.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.72. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $1,708.83. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Article Title

Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Article Title

Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Sandisk as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, especially because agentic AI and other workloads require far more memory capacity, tightening supply and supporting pricing power. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,368.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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