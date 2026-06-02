BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $70.81 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,095,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.34% of Amer Sports worth $70,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $553,871.50. This represents a 42.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 132,355 shares of company stock worth $4,823,875 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AS

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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