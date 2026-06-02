BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $78.98 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,121,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.65% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $78,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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