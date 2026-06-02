BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $92.45 Million Stake in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,527,453 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,181,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.46% of Grab worth $92,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

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Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 361.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grab

In other Grab news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $92,458.31. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,000,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,780,584.10. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,118,819 shares of company stock worth $4,114,677. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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