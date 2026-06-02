BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $94.90 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,828 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 252,891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Sempra Energy worth $94,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,180.80. The trade was a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares worth $1,243,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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