BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,371 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.81% of Molina Healthcare worth $76,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $109,766,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,521 shares of the company's stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 126,990 shares of the company's stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $182.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here