BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $198,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $345.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.95.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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