BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.50% of Veralto worth $124,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Veralto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.88.

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About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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