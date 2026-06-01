BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303,137 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.32% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $120,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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