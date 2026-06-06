BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in AECOM $ACM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,431 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 85,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of AECOM worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AECOM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.22 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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