BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,977 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of Celestica worth $78,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $427.06 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $353.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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