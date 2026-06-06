BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 155,411 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,778 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of APi Group worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after buying an additional 11,644,990 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after buying an additional 4,274,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,967,000 after buying an additional 768,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 3,620,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,540,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,152,000 after buying an additional 873,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,981,141.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,477,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,121,649.16. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,705,475.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,237,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $420,299,425. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,444,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,645. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $42.06 on Friday. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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