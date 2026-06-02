BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 360,898 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108,081 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 360,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.57% of CNH Industrial worth $65,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,705,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,620,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,074,915 shares of the company's stock worth $157,021,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,181 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $12.25 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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