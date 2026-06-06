BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,312 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Docusign worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Docusign from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $144,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,514.45. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $281,040.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,273.72. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,814. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Docusign Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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