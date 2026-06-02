BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 259,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $90,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $98,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,470.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,521,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,951,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE NRG opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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