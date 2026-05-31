BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 844,059 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 844,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.88% of Flutter Entertainment worth $331,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

More Flutter Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Flutter promotes Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead APAC charge

Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Flutter Entertainment: Attractive Entry Point

Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Positive Sentiment: Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Is The Market Mispricing Flutter Entertainment On FanDuel Concerns?

Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Neutral Sentiment: Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vesting equity awards. That makes the transactions look administrative rather than a sign of negative insider sentiment.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,104. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 23,828 shares valued at $2,477,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flutter Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flutter Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Flutter Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here