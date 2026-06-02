BNP Paribas Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,957 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE VRT opened at $322.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $307.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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