BNP Paribas Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Collar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. COFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 262,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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